Niger Delta: Treat all regions equitably, UNDEDSS tells Buhari

Foremost civil society coalition in the Niger Delta, the United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy (UNDEDSS), has urged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to start treating every zone of the country equitably or lose the moral right to demand full acquiescence to its leadership status.

This was as the group warned the Federal Government on the danger of continually marginalising and disregarding the Niger Delta and its leaders. UNDEDSS disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday after what the organisation termed an “online meeting between our (UNDEDSS’s) executive and the creeks.”

According to UNDEDSS Secretary General, Tony Uranta, to ameliorate the many anomalies that had been threatening the peace and stability in the region, President Buhari must urgently reach out to the constituted leadership of the Niger Delta region, led by Senator Edwin Clark. He said: “Enough is Enough.

The Niger Delta is totally disappointed with the Federal Government’s style of governance that is brazenly nepotistic, and which denies all Nigerian citizens who do not belong to the President’s ethnic group the right to justice and a level playing field, both in terms of appointments/ employment and punishment/ rule of law.

“UNDEDSS noted with dismay and that the Niger Delta citizens have all termed the calculated attempts to single out the region for putative anti-corruption actions that fill the news spaces, and distract all Nigerians from the absolutely mindboggling acts of corruption that are evident in reported Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Federal Government, with especial reference to the sleaze in the NNPC (such as selling off over $250 million of Nigeria’s oil via China by late Abba Kyari and others still in the Presidency); the over N2 trillion badly accounted for by Saddiya Farouq the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs; the over N100 billion corruption issues of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC); the uncleared petitions against Ibrahim Magu and the EFCC, against Abubakar Malami the AGF, against CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele and the estate of the late Isa Funtua, or against the VP/FIRS, among others!”

