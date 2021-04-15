Metro & Crime

Niger Delta varsity student shot dead inside lecture room

Suspected cultists have shot dead a student of Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island area of Ammassoma in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. The victim, James Okunmakpeye, was a 200 level student of Marketing, Faculty of Management Science. Okunmakpeye was shot in the head at close range. The bullet tore through his right eye.

He was killed about 11am while standing by the door of his lecture room. His classmates and the lecturer, sources said, fled the lecture room, while the victim’s body was left in a pool of blood. Some of the female students, who witnessed the killing, were shedding tears and bemoaning his loss.

The institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Ingezi Idoni, confirmed Okunmakpeye’s murder. T he PRO, however, told journalists that the authorities of the institution were already investigating the incident and had contacted security personnel on the development. Idoni said Okunmakpeye was shot dead during lecture hours. “There was a lecturer in the class during the incident.

He was shot by the door of the lecture room. He was late to the class and was being asked to come into the lecture hall. While he was offering reasons for his lateness, someone came from behind and shot him. “The culprit, after carrying out the dastardly act, ran towards the Ogunbiri side of the institution where the perimeter fencing has fallen and escaped.

We are using this opportunity to call on the state government to assist the institution in the completion of the perimeter fencing of the institution to assist in proper security of lives and property of the institution,” the PRO added. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Astimin Butswat, said he was waiting for details from the Divisional Headquarters in Ammassoma.

