Niger-Delta women plan peaceful rally for Akpabio

Women from the Niger Delta region have concluded plans to stage a peaceful rally to celebrate the efforts of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for what they described as unprecedented records of development in the short time he has been in charge.

According to the organisers of the rally, Dr Mrs Williams Princewill and Hon. Vero Adaora, the women of the region are mobilising other women in different states of the region, including professionals, politicians, market women and other stakeholders, to rise and support the minister in view of the uncommon changes that have taken place in the region.

They said it will not be right to see what God is using the minister to achieve and kept quiet and allow enemies to fustrate his efforts.

They equally thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Akpabio to the ministry especially at this point in time.

According to Adaora, the leader of the Igbo Women for Buhari’s Support Group, Akpabio is a detrabilised Nigerian whose eyes are set on performance and service delivery.

She said the women must come together in support of the President for the development of the region, while thanking the minister for pushing for the completion of the East West Road abadoned by several past administrations.

