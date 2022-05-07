News

Niger-Delta Youth Group Demands Immediate Release Hon. Dagogo Fara

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC) has demanded for the immediate release of Hon. Dagogo Fara, a member representative Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency of Rivers State on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who was arrested few days ago in Port Harcourt while Undergoing Screening for the Gubernatorial seat ……

Recall that Hon. Dagogo Fara who is also a PPD Gubernatorial candidate for Rivers State was arrested by the Police on the instruction of the state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike over allegation of hiring cultists to attack the PDP secretariat in Port Harcourt.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Friday after leading a protest to the Inspector General of Police’s Office, National Assembly and Ministry of Justice over the continued detention of Hon Fara Dagogo, national coordinator of NDYC, Comr. Jator Abido and the FCT chairman, Comrade Adam Ogomugo Margo insisted that justice must prevail and without delay.

The duo who maintained that Dagogo was neither a cultist nor a violent persona accused Governor Wike of attempts to frame up governorship aspirant and warned that should anything untold happened, he should be held responsible.

The group regretted that despite obtaining a court injunction restraining him from being arrested, Dagogo was smuggled out during the PDP screening in what appears like an attempt to deprive from participating in the election wondering if the governor was scared of his popularity.

“We demand for the unconditional and immediate release of Hon. Dagogo Fara. It is our position that nobody should be unfairly treated and that everybody’s fundamental human rights must be protected at all times regardless of their political and social affiliations”, the statement noted.

The group insisted that there is no place for the arbitrary use of power and vindictiveness in a democracy like ours. Noting further that political differences must be tolerated and accommodated in a healthy manner at all times.

“It is unacceptable that some persons have resorted to using their political power to settle personal scores. This is a democracy and there must be a healthy and level playing ground for all actors without any form of intimidation and harassment”, the statement added.

While urging the Inspector General of Police and the Attorney General of the Federation to act quickly and avert a catastrophe, the group pledged their support and trust in the judiciary and security forces of the country as viable options for restoring justice and fair play to all Nigerians.

“We urge the Inspector General of Police and the Attorney General to prevail on the Rivers State government and judiciary to expedite actions on this case. We believe in the judiciary and the police and we know they can do their job to forestall any catastrophe in this matter”, the statement added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NCWD: Group tasks new DG on vulnerable women

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

A group of African women has called on the newly appointed Director General of National Centre for Women Development (NCWD), Dr. Asabe Vilita Bashir, to give priority attention to the plight of the vulnerable women in Nigeria. A of the leader of the group, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, said that holistic development of women in Nigeria […]
News Top Stories

2023: PDP power bloc plots to stop Atiku

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE

…ex-VP set to consult Ndigbo …as S’East govs dare Ohanaeze, jostle for VP tickets Ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar has moved to oil his political machine ahead of the 2023 presidential election. Atiku, who represented the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election, is expected to contest the party’s ticket for next year’s election. […]
News

Terror war: Media not fair to us, troops –FG

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Federal Government has frowned on the media reportage of the security challenges facing the country, demanding fair and accurate reports. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at the renaming of headquarters of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the impression one gets from media reportage of events in the country was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica