Niger-Delta Youth Group Demands Immediate Release Hon. Dagogo Fara

The Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC) has demanded for the immediate release of Hon. Dagogo Fara, a member representative Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency of Rivers State on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who was arrested few days ago in Port Harcourt while Undergoing Screening for the Gubernatorial seat ……

Recall that Hon. Dagogo Fara who is also a PPD Gubernatorial candidate for Rivers State was arrested by the Police on the instruction of the state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike over allegation of hiring cultists to attack the PDP secretariat in Port Harcourt.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Friday after leading a protest to the Inspector General of Police’s Office, National Assembly and Ministry of Justice over the continued detention of Hon Fara Dagogo, national coordinator of NDYC, Comr. Jator Abido and the FCT chairman, Comrade Adam Ogomugo Margo insisted that justice must prevail and without delay.

The duo who maintained that Dagogo was neither a cultist nor a violent persona accused Governor Wike of attempts to frame up governorship aspirant and warned that should anything untold happened, he should be held responsible.

The group regretted that despite obtaining a court injunction restraining him from being arrested, Dagogo was smuggled out during the PDP screening in what appears like an attempt to deprive from participating in the election wondering if the governor was scared of his popularity.

“We demand for the unconditional and immediate release of Hon. Dagogo Fara. It is our position that nobody should be unfairly treated and that everybody’s fundamental human rights must be protected at all times regardless of their political and social affiliations”, the statement noted.

The group insisted that there is no place for the arbitrary use of power and vindictiveness in a democracy like ours. Noting further that political differences must be tolerated and accommodated in a healthy manner at all times.

“It is unacceptable that some persons have resorted to using their political power to settle personal scores. This is a democracy and there must be a healthy and level playing ground for all actors without any form of intimidation and harassment”, the statement added.

While urging the Inspector General of Police and the Attorney General of the Federation to act quickly and avert a catastrophe, the group pledged their support and trust in the judiciary and security forces of the country as viable options for restoring justice and fair play to all Nigerians.

“We urge the Inspector General of Police and the Attorney General to prevail on the Rivers State government and judiciary to expedite actions on this case. We believe in the judiciary and the police and we know they can do their job to forestall any catastrophe in this matter”, the statement added.

