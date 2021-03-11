Niger Delta youth leaders back reforms in amnesty programme office

Youth leaders from the Niger Delta region have commended Col Milad Dixon Dikio (rtd) the Interim Administrator Presidential Amnesty Programme for resisting the pressure to pay desperate and evil contractors for unverified projects adding that they have thrown their weight behind the ongoing reforms at the office.

The letter, which was signed on Thursday by their Coordinator and former Spokesman, the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), Jeremaiah Owoupele, said Dikio endeared himself to stakeholders in the Niger Delta when he took his time to tour the region and engage critical owners of the programme.

Addressing Dikio in the letter, Owoupele said: “Your strength of character really manifested when you remained unyielding when urged to pay contractors who did imaginary jobs and whose stock in trade is to find willing allies in defrauding our people and depriving them the opportunity of getting the benefits of our hard earned struggle.

“This has further struck a chord amongst the vast majority of our people, particularly leaders across the length and breadth of our beloved Ijaw nation who have championed several crusades to ensure that office holders retain a character that is people-oriented.

“I am equally briefed on your decision to break from the norm and re-strategize on your running of the office, with the aim of maximizing and achieving optimal results befitting the office and its mandate. I believe I speak on behalf of many of our kith and kin when I say that this decision has troubled the waters and has left many concerned. However, our support and prayers are with you my honourable sire.

“Please allow us to also commend your approach to the responsibility of leadership and how you launched your tenure. Despite the unique burden on your shoulders, you took time to visit and consult with stakeholders of the region. You visited and checked in with leaders whose contributions to our history retain a character of indelibility.”

Owoupele told Dikio that they were aware of plans by profiteers of anti-people’s policies in the region to frustrate his plans and continue with their business as usual, but urged him not to compromise his ideals.

