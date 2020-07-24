Niger Deputy Speaker resigns

The Deputy Speaker, Niger State House of Assembly, Hon. Kassim Bako Alfa, yesterday resigned his appointment. Alfa tendered his letter of resignation during yesterday’s plenary session. He, however, was replaced by the member representing Lavun, Hon. Jibrin Ndagi Baba, who was immediately sworn in after being nominated by the member representing Paikoro constituency, Hon. Suleiman Gambo Rabi’u. It will be recalled that the House through a motion moved by the same Hon. Jibrin Ndagi Ba’aba, the new Deputy Speaker, had last week effected the removal of the Majority and Deputy Majority Leaders of the House.

The Speaker, Hon. Abdullahi Bawa Wuse, who read the resignation letter, did not state the reasons for the action. Findings by our Correspondent had it that the recent drama was triggered off after the leadership of the House met with the governor, Abubakar Sani Bello at the Minna Government House on issues not unconnected with the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It was drama before the plenary sitting started as members were noticed holding meetings in groups to strategise on the impeachment of the former Deputy Speaker, who got wind of the development and quickly tendered his resignation letter, addressed to the Speaker to avoid being disgraced. Although the former deputy speaker was seen at the chamber before the plenary, he later left before his resignation letter was read out.

