Niger flood: ‘Over 150 Communities submerged’, Sani Bello laments

…as water washes away N80bn Sunti Sugar company

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has disclosed that not less than 150 communities in the state are now under water as a result of flooding.

He also said that the N80billion investment by Sunti Sugar company in the state has been washed away by flood waters leaving several hundred farmers and staff of the company jobless.

The governor, in an interactive session with journalists in Minna on Tuesday, said the magnitude of the disaster is now beyond the capability of the government and therefore called for intervention from the Federal Government and international agencies.

He added that 20 out of the 25 local government areas are affected by the flood occasioned by heavy rains this year.

He, however, blamed the development on the opening of the spillway gates of the Kainji dam which he said was spilling over 6000 metric litres of water every second in addition to similar development by two other dams Shiroro and Jebba the first of such action in the history of the state.

He said the disclosure was the outcome of four different committees he sent round the state to assess the extent of the flood pointing out that some people are reported to have died as a result of the incidents.

Accordingly, he said: “We have been crying out but no one appears to be listening to us”.

