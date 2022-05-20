News

Niger gov assigns portfolios to new commissioners

Following the swearing in of seven commissioners in the state, Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has carried out a minor cabinet reshuffle, redeploying three commissioners to other ministries. A statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, said Governor Bello also assigned portfolios to the newly inaugurated commissioners, who took their oath of office at the state council chambers on Wednesday.

The SSG further revealed that the reshuffled cabinet is with immediate effect. The seven newly inaugurated commissioners and their portfolios are Dr. Daniel H. Galadima, Environment and Forestry; Hon. Yusuf Mohammed Gunu, Agriculture and Rural Development; Alhaji Muhammad Usman Tinau, Finance; Hon. Abraham Umaru, Mineral Resources; Muhammad Sani Lafiya, Youth and Sports Development; Hon. Abbas Kabiru Musa, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and Dr. Emmanuel Musa Umaru, Information and Strategy.

 

Our Reporters

