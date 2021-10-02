Metro & Crime

Niger gov confirms death of two soldiers, injuries to 12 others

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Comment(0)

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has confirmed the death of two soldiers and injuries to 12 others in the recent Kagara attack.
Sani Bello issued the confirmation when he visited the injured soldiers receiving treatment at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) Specialist Hospital, in Minna the state capital.
Speaking to journalists, the governor said the injured soldiers are responding to treatment and will be on their feet in no distant time.
Governor Sani Bello, who expressed sadness over the situation, disclosed that some of the injured soldiers were taken to Kaduna for medical attention.
The governor maintained that he believes the bandits have entered into an alliance with terrorists considering their increasing number and the way they plan and carry out their attacks.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Umahi declares public holiday as commissioner dies in auto crash

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Ebonyi State Commissioner for Infrastructural Development for Concession, Mr. Fidelis Nweze (an engineer), yesterday lost his life, a few days after he was involved in a motor accident. Governor Dave Umahi yesterday announced Nweze’s death during the emergency State Executive Council meeting in Abakaliki. He declared tomorrow a public holiday and a four-day mourning period […]
Metro & Crime

Four die in Ibadan auto-crash 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tragedy struck in Ibadan on Saturday, as four persons were confirmed dead while a number of others sustained injuries in an auto-crash at Iwo Road axis of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. The accident, which involved a grandmother and her two grandchildren, occurred at Boluwaji Garage, Iwo Road-Challenge, Ibadan According to an eyewitness, a fuel-laden articulated truck veered off […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: UNIJOS suspends second semester exams over killings

Posted on Author Reporter

  Following a breakdown of law and order in some parts of Jos, Plateau State after the killing of 23 people, prompting the state government to impose a 24-hour curfew on Jos North LGA, authorities of the University of Jos have suspended on-going second semester examinations till further notice. The university announced this on Sunday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica