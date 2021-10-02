Niger gov confirms death of two soldiers, injuries to 12 others

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has confirmed the death of two soldiers and injuries to 12 others in the recent Kagara attack.

Sani Bello issued the confirmation when he visited the injured soldiers receiving treatment at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) Specialist Hospital, in Minna the state capital.

Speaking to journalists, the governor said the injured soldiers are responding to treatment and will be on their feet in no distant time.

Governor Sani Bello, who expressed sadness over the situation, disclosed that some of the injured soldiers were taken to Kaduna for medical attention.

The governor maintained that he believes the bandits have entered into an alliance with terrorists considering their increasing number and the way they plan and carry out their attacks.

