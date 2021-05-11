Niger gov goes spiritual on insecurity, declares weekly prayers

The Niger State government yesterday went spiritual as part of measures to bring to an end the incessant banditry that had bedevilled the state and had caused loss of lives, kidnapping and had rendered thousand others homeless Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, while declaring a special weekly prayer session across the eight emirate councils in the state, asked the people to seek God’s intervention to end insecurity in the state.

He said: “There is the urgent need to seek God’s intervention, and the time is now, to ask God to help us put an end to this menace.”

The governor, who flagged off the special prayers session, which had in attendance, Islamic scholars, state government officials, traditional leaders as well as other stakeholders at the Central Mosque, Minna, said: “The security situation in the state and country in general is worrisome and God is the only hope we have.”

Speaking with journalists shortly after the prayers, Governor Bello reiterated the need for all and sundry not to relent in fervent prayers to God even as he disclosed that the state and federal governments were not leaving any stone unturned towards ending the security challenge in the state.

He said significant progress was being achieved in restoring normalcy to some troubled areas in the state, adding that; “The prayer session will continue even after the Ramadan fast.”

Furthermore, he said: “We encourage everyone, every stakeholder, every person to support the effort of the state and federal governments with prayers, and with God, I believe anything is possible.”

