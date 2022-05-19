Niger gov swears in 7 new commissioners

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has sworn in seven new commissioners in the state with a call on them to see their appointments as opportunities to serve the state. The governor, who presided over the brief occasion at the Government House, Minna, reminded the new State Executive Council members that they were joining the cabinet at a critical period that the administration is winding down its activities, but that there are challenges, hence they should distinguish themselves through quality services expected from them.

He said, considering their wealth of experiences, he has no doubt that they would add value to the administration. Governor Sani Bello congratulated them and enjoined them to work hard as it could open better opportunities for the incoming cabinet members. “You were selected not by mistake or accident, we did a thorough due diligence on each and every one of you and our decision to make you part of this cabinet is based on the recommendation we have received so far about you.”

