Niger gov takes second jab of COVID-19

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, yesterday received the second jab of Oxford Astrazenece COVID-19 vaccine as the state flags off the second dose exercise. It will be recalled that the governor received the first dose of the vaccine on March 9, and directed all the state executive council members to take the vaccine or not be allowed into the weekly meetings of the state council. The governor, his deputy and members of the state executive council presented at the Government House for the weekly council meeting were administered with the vaccine.

Speaking after receiving the second jab, Governor Sani Bello said the turnout for the first phase of the vaccine was impressive and encouraged those that had been administered with the first dose to ensure that they receive the second jab while enjoining those who were yet to take the first dose to endeavour they do that as the vaccine was safe. “I want to assure everyone that the vaccine is safe. I encourage you to take it; it will keep you and your loved ones at least safe. The older ones especially should take it,” he said.

