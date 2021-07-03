News

Niger Governor, Bello swears in acting Grand Khadi

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has sworn-in Abubakar Musa Kigera as the acting Grand Khadi of the state’s Sharia Court of Appeal. Governor Sani Bello charged the acting Grand Khadi to carry out his duties diligently, justly and professionally during the swearing- in ceremony in Minna. He described the Grand Khadi as a man of integrity with unquestionable character pointing out that he has no doubt that the acting Grand Khadi will discharge his duties judiciously. The Acting Grand Khadi thanked the Governor for the appointment, and for effectively utilizing the resources of the state for both material and administrative advancement.

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

