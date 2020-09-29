Niger gov’s moves to safeguard state roads

Niger State is like a hinge that connects the South-West and the northern parts of Nigeria. Hence, it is home to key or critical federal roads like the Mokwa- Tegina-Brinin Gwari road. Again, of the 32,182.80 kilometres of federal roads across the country, Niger State has the largest share traversing the length and breadth of the state with 2,374, the highest in Nigeria. However, what is meant to be a blessing because of the economic prospects it holds for the state due to influx of people transiting through the state, became a cause for concern due largely to neglect or abandonment and absence of maintenance of the federal roads.

The state government, under the leadership of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello (ASB) has since inception of his administration been carrying out interventions or remedial works on some of the federal roads in the state, mainly to ameliorate the sufferings of its citizens despite paucity of funds in the state treasury.

This singular act by the state calls for consideration from the relevant federal authorities to support the state government. As part of efforts to improve on the state’s roads, he has also gone a step further to inaugurate an Infrastructure, Project Monitoring and Implementation committee headed by his Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Balarabe, which carried out its functions diligently in ensuring that all state road projects were regularly monitored.

One of the spiral effects of the neglect of the federal roads is the untold pressure it brought to bear on state roads. On the other hand, where the state government awards contracts for construction of its own roads heavy volume of trailers that travel through these roads will not allow for seamless construction work.

In order to prevent the total collapse of its roads and bridges, the state government ordered the closure of Minna-Bida Road to heavy duty vehicles. The decision, according to the governor, was not to inflict pain on the people, but to protect their most important road. But this decision led to shortage of petroleum products up Northern Nigeria, as Niger State, particularly Minna-Bida road became the transit route for tankers moving premium motor spirit (PMS).

Other heavy duty vehicles between the South to the North suffered similar fate and food shortages stared all in the face. Worried by the development, a stakeholders’ meeting was convened in Abuja last weekend, chaired by the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, with the Inspector General of Police, the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Minister of Works in attendance.

The meeting resolved to reopen the road for tankers and trucks to use, but with a caveat. Governor Bello explained that the meeting looked at the shortage of the supply of petroleum products up North and causes of the problem, adding that over time, most of our highways have been ignored.

The main road most people travel from the South-West to the northern part of this country is the Jebba-Mokwa-Tegina-Kagara- Brinin Gwari-Kaduna – a trunk ‘A’ road that has been abandoned and neglected for many years. It is not motorable at the moment. The option was to take Mokwa-Bida- Agie-Lapai-Lambata, which also is very bad.

One of the causes of the deplorable state of the roads is that over time, no one has paid attention to trucks and trailers. So, tanker owners decided to increase the carrying capacity of their tankers from between 45,000 to about 90,000 litres. For dry cargoes, they carry 60 to 70 tons. I don’t think any of our Nigerian roads have been designed to carry such weight.

So, within two to three years, we realised that most of the roads, especially in Minna town, from Chachanga Bridge to Kpakungu roundabout, have been destroyed by these trucks, not because of the volume of the trucks but the weight.

The number of trucks that ply that road does not really matter, as long as they carry specified tonnage. But once the weight is too much, one truck can destroy the road. At the moment, everyone has resorted to go down South-West or northern Nigeria, using Minna-Bida road, which is still good.

But recently, the state government has awarded the contract to Dantata Construction Company for the reconstruction of Minna-Bida road. Unfortunately, the contractors are complaining that the pace of work is so slow because of the volume of trailers that ply the route. Another reason the contractor gave for slow pace of work is, the part they have already cleared and done earth work keeps getting destroyed easily by trucks.

So, they are doing one step forward, two steps backward. The state government realised that all the bridges were getting weak and with the recent flood and the weight of trailers, there is imminent threat to the bridges. Hence if the government allows these trucks to continue to ply those roads, the bridges will collapse.

Once those bridges collapse, that will be the end of it. That explained the closure of Minna-Bida Road and other state roads to protect what is left, pending when we are able to control weight. The Minister of Works is making arrangement to fund some of the contracts and the ministry has already awarded them, but at the moment the major concern and challenge is to survive the rainy season.

Once we are able to survive the rainy season, the contractors will go back to site when the rains are over. Interestingly, the state government is in the process of building weigh bridges across sections of the roads in the state, so that only trailers carrying 33,000 litres.

This way, Nigerian roads will last much longer. Sadly, the famous Bida-Minna road has finally given way, as motorists especially the truck drivers are scampering through another state road Bida-Lapai-Paiko Road, which could spell disaster for the state. It is in this Catch-22 situation that Niger State and its governor, Sani-Bello, find themselves. Which way, Niger?

Noel-Berje is the Chief Press Secretary to Niger State Governor

