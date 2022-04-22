News

Niger govt confirms NAF fighter jet killed 6 children

The Secretary to the Niger State Government (SSG), Ibrahim Matane, yesterday confirmed the killing of six children by a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jet in the state. Matane said the incident which occurred last week is being investigated, adding that the children were killed during a raid on the terrorists.

The incident occurred in the Kurebe community, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State. When asked if six children were killed by a NAF fighter jet, Matane replied: “Yes, it occurred, the government is looking into the incident and an investigation is ongoing to ascertain what happened.”

Chairperson Coalition of Shiroro Associations, Salis Sambo, said the children got killed when the fighter jets tried to bomb some terrorists who ran into the community for safety. He said the affected children were returning from the stream where they had gone to fetch water, adding that four of the children were members of the same family. Sambo said: “It was the terrorists that they were targeting. That week, there were about four airstrikes carried out in Shiroro and scores of terrorists were killed.

 

