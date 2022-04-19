News

Niger Govt Invests Over N3 billion on AEDC Properties in Last 6 Years

Niger state government has invested over N3 billion for the provision of transformers, service lines and others in AEDC infrastructures to ensure the provision of power to various communities in the last six years of the present administration in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government SSG, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Matane disclosed this while briefing newsmen in his office in Minna, saying that it was aimed at encouraging private sector to strive and responsive.

Matane while responding to the disconnection of government facilities in Minna due to owning to the sum of alleged N1.7 billion which was refuted but the SSG who explained that the dept is a little over N1 billion which include 50% inherited.

He stated that the state government expended N46 million monthly to pay Chanchaga Water Works for power supply by AEDC as electricity bills hence the need for the use of consultant to verify the claimed billings by the company.

The SSG further revealed that the government has sustained its payment of the current bills and up setting the outstanding while he lamented that the company is still billing some old and non existing structures to the detriment of the state.

He assured that the facilities would be reconnected before Friday this week especially the water works at the end of the ongoing negotiation, adding that there was no crisis between the two bodies noted that over N10 billion has been spent on electrification from previous government to date.

 

