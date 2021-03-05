News Top Stories

Niger govt to Matawalle: Zamfara is sanctuary to bandits

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

Niger State government has debunked claims by the governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, that bandits and criminals attacking the state are from Niger. Secretary to the Niger State Government (SSG), Ahmed Matane, who stated this in an interview with New Telegraph in Minna, yesterday, told our correspondent that bandits terrorizing the state always return to Zamfara State after their attacks.

Matawalle had, while speaking on Channels Television programme, Politics Today, on Tuesday, said that conversations with some of the bandits indicated that they are from Niger State, while others are Hausa- Fulani people. But the Matane, who faulted the claim, said: “I think the reverse is the case because the major sanctuary and permanent camps of these bandits are in Zamfara State. What they usually do is to leave Zamfara, come to Niger, go to Kaduna State and perpetuate their criminality and then rush back to Zamfara.

“What we have found is that because the Zamfara State government had gone into dialogue with them and signed some agreements with them, they found out that it might not be comfortable for them to operate in Zamfara. So, what they do is to attack states where peace accord has not been signed with them. And that is exactly what has been happening. “In Niger State, we never had a camp for bandits, but they usually come temporarily, operate and leave the state to where they came from and it is always Zamfara they return to.”

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Muhammad Sani Idris, who spoke in the same vein, told our correspondent that such comments by Matawalle are false and untrue, especially as it is coming from a governor whose state shares borders with Niger and other states. According to him, “The Zamfara State governor’s comments are not only wrong, but misleading.

Everyone knows these bandits have been entering Niger to attack our people and flee to the forests and take refuge in Zamfara. “The bandits who attack may not be Zamfara indigenes, but they are taking refuge in the forests. We are all suffering from these attacks; why should he accuse Niger State that has been one of the most peaceful and secured states in the country?”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kwara gov presents staffs of office to new monarchs

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday said traditional institutions are great enablers of cohesion, peace and socioeconomic and political development in any society.   The governor spoke in Ilorin while presenting staff of office to two traditional rulers in the state, the Olupako of Share, Oba Haruna Olawale Suleiman and the Olusin of Ijara-Isin, Oba […]
News

Guber poll: INEC rejects APC’s notification for Ondo primaries

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Onyekachi Eze Abuja The chances of the All Progressives Congress (APC) fielding candidate in the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State is being threatened as the electoral umpire on Monday rejected the party’s notification for its primary election. The APC had, in its letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which was received […]
News

Makinde’s aide knocks ZLP defectors, says defection, a mark of impatience

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Following defection of loyalists of former Governor Rasidi Ladoja from the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, a Special Assistant to Oyo State governor on Community Relations, Honourable Olufemi Josiah, yesterday described the action as a mark of impatience. The loyalists led by the party’s gubernatorial candidate in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica