News

Niger govt, Ukpa Energy sign MoU on waste to wealth, electricity

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

The Niger State Government and Ukpa Energy Company Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for converting municipal solid waste to wealth and generating electricity for use in Niger State on February 2. Under the agreement, the Niger State Government is an equity partner in the proposed Independent Power Plant to be sited in Bonu Village, Gurara Local Government Area of the state.

The state government has provided equity of 15 hectares of land for the project. The project, according to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Forestry, Mr. Lucky Barau, who represented by the state’s Commissioner, Mr. Zakari Mohammed, would benefit the state in many ways, including: social benefits, health benefits, environmental benefits, economical benefits not to mention the indiscriminate dumping of waste in Niger State.

The Chief Executive Officer of Ukpa Energy Company Limited, Chief Ewie Aimienwauu, said the project will be ready for commissioning in 18 months. He said: “The project will recycle waste to produce organic fertilizer, waste plastic bags, 20 MW electricity, portable drinking water and concrete from sludge. “A total of 35,000 sustainable jobs will be generated from the entire value chain and waste management ecosystem as a result of this project.” He reaffirmed that soon there will be value placed on waste once it becomes a resource and the attitude of households to solid waste will change accordingly.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NLC to govs: Steer clear of workers’ pension fund

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Labour vows to mobilise forces against move The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed to mobilise workers against the move by governors of the 36 states of the federation to borrow from the Contributory Pension Fund (CPF), purportedly for infrastructural development in their respective states. President of NLC, Com-rade Ayuba Wabba, gave the warning yesterday […]
News

Recruitment judgement: Police Commission to meet on constables’ fate

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The Police Service Commission (PSC) has said that it “will soon meet to take a decision on the implications of the judgment” of the Court of Appeal in Abuja nullifying the recruitment of constables by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu. Recall that the Abuja division of the […]
News Top Stories

Buhari: We can’t borrow to subsidise fuel, electricity

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, foreclosed any further consideration for a return of subsidies in the energy sector, insisting that Nigeria can no longer afford it. Buhari stated that it will be irresponsible to borrow to subsidise fuel and electricity given the poor state of the economy.   The President, who made this assertion at the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica