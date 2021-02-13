Niger govt, Ukpa Energy sign MoU on waste to wealth, electricity

The Niger State Government and Ukpa Energy Company Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for converting municipal solid waste to wealth and generating electricity for use in Niger State on February 2. Under the agreement, the Niger State Government is an equity partner in the proposed Independent Power Plant to be sited in Bonu Village, Gurara Local Government Area of the state.

The state government has provided equity of 15 hectares of land for the project. The project, according to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Forestry, Mr. Lucky Barau, who represented by the state’s Commissioner, Mr. Zakari Mohammed, would benefit the state in many ways, including: social benefits, health benefits, environmental benefits, economical benefits not to mention the indiscriminate dumping of waste in Niger State.

The Chief Executive Officer of Ukpa Energy Company Limited, Chief Ewie Aimienwauu, said the project will be ready for commissioning in 18 months. He said: “The project will recycle waste to produce organic fertilizer, waste plastic bags, 20 MW electricity, portable drinking water and concrete from sludge. “A total of 35,000 sustainable jobs will be generated from the entire value chain and waste management ecosystem as a result of this project.” He reaffirmed that soon there will be value placed on waste once it becomes a resource and the attitude of households to solid waste will change accordingly.

Like this: Like Loading...