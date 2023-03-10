News

Niger Guber: Nasko dumps PDP, joins APC

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Niger State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in 2015 and 2019, Alhaji Umar Mohammed Nasko yesterday dumped his party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). This is as the wife of the former of the state, Abdulkadir A. Kure, Senator Zainab A. Kure, debunked rumours of her purported defection from the PDP to the APC ahead of the rescheduled governorship and state assembly elections, saying that it is untrue and unfounded. Senator Kure said in a statement in Minna that if she had the intention of joining the APC, those in the party now would have met her there as a member. According to her; “For those speculating that I will leave the PDP, tell them, except my husband, Engr. A. A. Kure is brought back to life to tell me to leave the PDP, I will not leave, I will be betraying him to leave PDP.”

Our Reporters

