Niger: Gunmen attack General Hospital, kill 2, abduct doctor, pharmacist, others

G unmen numbering over hundred in the early hours of yesterday attacked the Abdulsalami Abubakar General Hospital, Gulu, Niger State killing two persons. New Telegraph gathered that the gunmen abducted many people including one of the hospital’s doctor and pharmacist.

A medical officer in the hospital, Nda Mohammed who spoke to our correspondent said the incident happened around 2am with sporadic gunshots everywhere,  thereby causing pandemonium in the community.

 

According to him, “they came in the night and started shooting, people woke up from sleep in the area and started running for their lives, then they (gunmen) went into the hospital and carried as many people as they could, including the doctor and the pharmacist and they  left.”

He added that, “the bandits killed a former medical personnel who lives opposite the hospital. I don’t know his other name, but we all call him Ya-Tachi. “While they carried out their operations, nobody stopped them and no security agent showed up. Not even the local vigilance group members came through.”

 

One of the senior doctors who did not want his name mentioned told our Correspondent that, “more than 20 people were kidnapped in our hospital and these persons include members of staff, relatives of patients who are taking care of their sick family members.

 

“The list of staff kidnapped by the gunmen include: Head of  Dr John, the Head of Hematology, Usman Zabbo. Also, from Medical Laboratory Department, Awaisu Bida, two daughters of the Chief Nursing Officer, wife and daughter of the Chief Pharmacist.

“Infact, as I am talking to you now, we don’t know the exact number of people they abducted.” Confirming the attacks, the state governor, Abubakar Sani Bello in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel-Berje, described the incident as an inhuman act.

 

According to him, “the recent attack and killing of some persons at Gulu General Hospital and the abduction of unspecified number of innocent people including medical  personnel is regrettable,” stressing the need for swift, intensified security operation in order not to hamper the smooth healthcare delivery in the area.

 

While lamenting the spate of insecurity in that axis of the state, Governor Bello described the attack as callous, inhuman and condemnable.

 

Accordingly, he said, “we are deeply concerned about the recent rise in armed banditry and kidnappings in Gulu communities when we are rejoicing and consolidating on the successes so far recorded in other affected areas, but as a responsible government, we will not rest on our oars until we triumph over evil.”

 

 

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

