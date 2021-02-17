Metro & Crime

Niger: Gunmen kill district head, nine others, abduct 24

It's like war situation, says gov

Bandits yesterday invaded some communities in Niger State and killed nine people. The invaders also abducted 24 others in the attacks which lasted over two hours. Five of those killed were said to be local vigilantes while the others were young boys who supported the vigilantes. Governor Abubakar Sani Bello also confirmed the killing of the village head of Kusherki in Rafi Local Government Area, Alhaji Masud Abubakar, and the abduction of his wife by bandits. Bello said it was “like a war situation”.

The raid started about 12.30pm and continued till about 2pm. The bandits, numbering over 50, rode on motorcycles and operated with sophisticated weapons including AK47 rifles. A witness said the bandits started from Kasuwe village and moved from there to other villages.

“They killed and maimed innocent villagers and dispossessed the villagers of food items and other valuables,” the witness said. While the invasion was on, a helicopter hovered in the air, allegedly giving the bandits protection. Another set of bandits, according to a report, also blocked the major highway leading to Minna Adefrom Sarkin Pawa, forcing motorists to scamper for safety. The Secretary of Munya Local Government Area, Mr. James Isaac Jagaba, confirmed the story but said he couldn’t give details. He said: “My vigilante members are still battling with the bandits. I am yet to get a report from them.”

In another development, the governor, in a statement, confirmed the Kusherki attack but did not say when it occurred. Bello, however, said the increasing activities of kidnappers and bandits in the state were becoming a nightmare to the people. In the statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mary Noel Berje, the governor described the situation “as callous and regrettable”.

He added: “The murder of the traditional title holder is a challenge to the security agencies to intensify their search to ‘fish-out’ and ensure that the perpetrators of such heinous acts are brought to justice. “The situation, particularly in the last 72 hours, has become regrettably alarming. While efforts are ongoing to secure the release of the abducted NSTA passengers, we heard that of Kusherki and other areas. We are witnessing these attacks now, almost, on a daily basis and it is worrisome.”

Bello, therefore, sought Federal Government’s intervention to tackle the rampaging menace. “Banditry is becoming a situation of war in the state,” he said. The governor called for a fresh, sustainable and multidimensional strategy which would neutralise both the bandits and their informants.

