Niger: HYPPADEC flags-off 160 housing units resettlement centre the

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna Comment(0)

The Hydro Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) has officially flag-off the construction of 160 detached two – bedroom flats at the resettlement centre of Muregi and Ketso communities in Niger State. The groundbreaking ceremony was held at New Muregi resettlement centre in Mokwa Local Government of the state, following efforts to address flooding that has caused destruction of lives and properties in    the affected communities. Managing Director of HYPPADEC, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, while expressing concerns over the economic and environmental disaster experienced over the years due to perennial flooding, said the building will have toilet and kitchen, in which Muregi will have allocation of 120 units and Ketso 40 housing units respectively. Yelwa while appreciating the state government for its support in actualising the mandate of the commission assured that the first batch of the project will be commission before the end of May this year. He noted that the projects would be delivered as planned and according to specify standard within the duration of three months period because sufficient funds of 30% to be released in each trenches to ensure completion for occupation by 12 communities, adding that each building will cost a sum of N4.8 million each. The Governor of the state, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has assured of full support to the HYPPADEC for its interventions in tackling various challenges facing the affected flooding areas, lamenting that four years ago about 150 communities were flooded in the state.

Kalu mourns Ajimobi

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has described the demise of former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi as a huge loss not only to Oyo State but Nigeria in general. According to Kalu, the former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress […]
Military, security agencies conduct joint operation in A’Ibom – Army

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Nigerian Army yesterday said that a joint operation with security agencies was undertaken within the Ntak Ikot Akpan general area of Akwa Ibom State, to flush out criminal elements suspected to have targeted security operatives with attendant deaths. The disclosure came after reports of the combined operations had become public knowledge. A statement yesterday […]
Bauchi gov lays foundation for 500 housing units

Posted on Author Nasir Shauibu

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, yesterday performed the foundation laying ceremony of the state’s mass housing project with support from the North East Development Commission (NEDC). Speaking shortly before the ceremony, Governor Bala said the occasion underscored NEDC’s desire to provide affordable shelter to the common man. According to Governor Bala, his administration’s cardinal objectives […]

