Niger: “I lost everything, my husband killed, my son taken away” – 50 years old woman cries out

Following the recent attacks by suspected terrorists on Galadinma Kogo in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, victims and survivors who are now taking shelter at Zumba, Gwada and adjourning villages narrate their ordeals to DANIEL ATORI who also visited the camp and writes on the state of health of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The attacks on villages in Shiroro Local Government Areas of Niger State have left tell tales, with victims and survivors of the attacks left to bear the brunt and tell their stories of agonies, bear death and abandonment visited on them by the state government. Some of the tell tales of the aftermath of the attacks include those of six pregnant women who experienced forced labour but were fortunate to successfully delivered their babies. Four of them were reported to have since been taken to their relatives in an undisclosed area in Minna, the state capital. When our correspondent visited the camp, it was gathered that over eighty per cent of the over 2,000 Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, were confirmed to be hypertensive as a result of the attacks by a team of medical personnel who visited the camps. Last week Saturday gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram members stormed the community at 3.30pm and engaged the Joint Security Taskforce stationed in the area in a gun fire exchange which resulted in the death of eleven (11) security personnel and unconfirmed numbers of people in the community. The gunmen, it was gathered killed scores of the people, set their houses and vehicles on fire, injured many and carted away various food stuffs.

They killed my husband, abducted my son

One of the sad tales is that related by a 50 – year – old woman, who gave her name as Maryam Aminu Galkogo. She said her husband, Yusuf Galkogo, was killed by the terrorists and her son, Naziru Galkogo, abducted. While lamenting, she queried: “What am I still living for? Where will I start from? I have lost everything I ever had, my husband is among those killed by these gunmen. Till now I have not seen my son, but someone told me that he is among those that were abducted.” She, however, disclosed that, the only thing she has left is her son. “I am begging the government and security agencies to help rescue my son. I am already finished, I pray God to touch the hearts of these gunmen so they can release my son.”

Six women delivered of babies, 2 in critical condition

While Saturday Telegraph’s correspondent went in search of the women who delivered of babies at the camp, he came across the President of Lakpama Youth Assembly, Comrade Jibrin Allawa, who led a team of medical personnel to some of the IDPs’ camps. He confirmed the story of the six women, saying that: “It is true that six women gave birth. Four of them delivered without complications and have been relocated to some of their relatives in Minna, but two had complications. Though their children are alive but these women are in critical condition because they lost lots of blood. “The two women are currently in Zumba Hospital and are being attended to. We have not heard of updates about them because of network problems but we will do our best to ensure they are referred to Minna General Hospital to get better medical attention.” Amina Salihu also confirmed the deliveries, adding that: “I was among those that assisted in helping two of the women deliver their babies safely. They entered into forced labour and were delivered of their babies here in Zumba Government Secondary where we are taking refuge due to the activities of bandits, and terrorists. She further stated that: “There are circumstances where women had to give birth prematurely because of the pressure and tension resulting from the attacks.” Salihu urged the state government and security agencies to do all they can to end the attacks so that they can leave Zumba IDPs camp in Government Secondary School in Shiroro LG, where they are currently taking refuge.

Our husbands were pulled out, shot dead in our presence

Two widows of same husband, Lara and Talatu, told our correspondent that their husband, Tamako Wasa, was brutally killed in their presence at Wurukuchi town. According to them; “we were all hiding when they (gunmen) arrived. Our husband hid under the bed. While they were searching the whole house they saw him and pulled him out. “They dragged him to where they made us to sit in the house and then shot him dead in our presence.”

I buried my 8 children, 2 grandchildren in 4 hours

A 75 – year – old man, Yahaya Motah Nakuna, who could no longer shed tears because of the agony of burying eight of his children and two grandchildren, told our correspondent that, he could hardly sleep because he is traumatized from the experience. According to him: “When they (Gunmen) invaded our home, they tied our hands at the back and made my eight children and two grandchildren to kneel down, facing me and they were shot and butchered in my presence. “I could not do anything, they used the weapons in their hands to hit me and said they will not kill me because I am already an old man. They left me. “The next day after they’d gone, I went to one of my neighbours who assisted me to dig graves. It took me over four hours to bury my children and grandchildren. I am just waiting for death to come.”

Mass exodus from the communities to IDPs camp

Saturday Telegraph gathered that there has been mass exodus of villagers from Galadima Kogo and neighboring villages following incessant raids carried out by terrorists in the Shiroro Local Government Area. Speaking on this development, the youth president disclosed that: ‘‘About 80% of IDPs, according to medical doctors, who visited the camp at Gwada and Zumba, are hypertensive. That is why the Youth Assembly brought in free medical outreach team consisting of eight doctors to the IDPs camps to assist the people at the cost of N1m. We also need food, shelter, medicals among others.” Some of the medical personnel at the camp, among who are doctors Umar Tanko Kuta and Saidu Abdullahi Allawa, described the situation at the camps as devastating and pathetic. “We are here at the camps where the IDPs are taking refuge to provide them with free medical care as our own little way of showing our support to them. They are in dire need of help from all of us,” they said.

Government, youths engage in blame game

As this development continues to unfold abated, what you discover is that the government and the communities, particularly the youths are engaged in blame game rather than the government offering protection and relief to the people. Villagers blame the government over their present situation, saying that the attacks could have been averted, while the state government in return blames the people for not being proactive when they noticed the movement of the terrorists towards their towns. The state governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, had in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs. Mary Noel-Berje, on Monday, said: “The attacks would have been unsuccessful if villagers from Galape and Kudodo in Allawa communities had alerted the security agencies when they noticed movements of the terrorists towards the town. They failed to share intelligence with the “security operatives on the ground.” Contrary to government’s claim, Allawa said: “The locals took proactive step and informed the authorities concerned about the imminent attack, having gotten a hint about their (terrorists) movement towards the direction of Galadima Kogo. He further disclosed that: “Terrorism has taken a dangerous twist in Shiroro Local Government, as elements of Boko Haram terrorists ransacked Galadinma Kogo and have been on rampage without commensurate counter-offensive measures from the government forces.” In a joint statement signed by Co-conveners Concerned Shiroro Youth, Bello Ibrahim and Abubakar Sani Yusuf Kokki, they said: “We at least expected the government to be remorseful in failure and identify with our people. The reverse is, however, the case as the actions, inactions and reactions of the Niger State government negate the principle of empathy.” It should be recalled that in a recent statement released by Berje on the Galadinma Kogo attack, the visible patterns in the content and context were more of blames and tacit acknowledgement of duty dereliction. The youths claimed that; “to the governor, it is always the fault of Shiroro people whenever there is an attack anywhere in our local government, but empathy and reassurances when the same attack happens somewhere else – particularly his senatorial district.”

Has gov Bello forgotten Shiroro LGA?

The question on every lip is whether the governor has indeed abandoned the people to their fate? To the people, the answer is in the affirmative as their representatives said the governor is to be held accountable for their plight: “He has never visited any of our affected communities, not even Internally Displaced Person camps that are in safe urban centres. He appears unperturbed at our most trying moments. “Without mincing words, Niger State governor has demonstrated willful disdain for Shiroro Local Government, this is despite the political support he enjoyed in 2015 and 2019 respectively. “Until Governor Abubakar Sani Bello visit Shiroro just as he has visited his constituency of origin, we are of the sentiment that he is unfair as a leader. Ethnic and regional chauvinism is not a good character for anyone desirous of being called an unbiased leader. The Governor should rise beyond ethnic and regional sentiment and do the right thing as posterity is always a fair judge.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...