Niger imposes curfew on two LGAs over terror attacks

The Niger State Government on Saturday imposed a 24-hour curfew on Shiroro and Rafi Local Government Areas over increased attacks by terrorists that have claimed many lives.

 

It said that the decision was also due to intelligence reports that bandits were moving into the State in large numbers. It was learnt residents of Rafi and Shiroro LGAs were told to remain in their homes from 5 pm on Saturday till further notice.

 

