Niger Insurance reports N49.79m HY loss

Niger Insurance Plc has posted a loss after tax of N49.79 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 as against a profit after tax of N63.29million in 2019.

Gross premium written dropped by 45.76 per cent to N605.88 million from N1.12 billion in 2019. Net claims expenses stood at N580.716 million posted in 2020 from N197.57 million 2019.

Chairman, Niger Insurance, Yusuf Abubakar, had while presenting the company’s score card to the shareholders at an annual general meeting (AGM), noted that the insurance firm lost a major Federal Government account as a result of the transfer of the Deposit Administration Schemes to a designated Federal Government agency in full implementation of Pension Reform Act 2004.

Abubakar explained that the downward movement in the performance of the company was as a result of discontinuation in underwriting of the deposit administration scheme and the application of relevant assets to settle substantial part of the liabilities thereof.

Speaking also at the 47th annual general meeting (AGM), Abubakar said certain factors including shrinking federal/ state governments’ revenues, unavoidable devaluation of the Naira and high energy cost resulting in inflationary landscape, access to forex by businesses and individuals. All these, he explained, worked together to make things tough for the industry during the period under review.

On how the Niger Insurance group fared in the face of these, Abubakar said: “Despite challenging economic indices, the group delivered a modest performance in 2016 with the overall result reflecting a fairly strong and sustainable company built on solid fundamentals indicating that strict implementation of its strategic initiatives will take it to greater heights.”

He said the company, during the period, managed to break even as a result of its prudent underwriting management.

