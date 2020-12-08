Business

Niger Insurance reports N49.79m HY loss

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Niger Insurance Plc has posted a loss after tax of N49.79 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 as against a profit after tax of N63.29million in 2019.
Gross premium written dropped by 45.76 per cent to N605.88 million from N1.12 billion in 2019. Net claims expenses stood at N580.716 million posted in 2020 from N197.57 million 2019.

Chairman, Niger Insurance, Yusuf Abubakar, had while presenting the company’s score card to the shareholders at an annual general meeting (AGM), noted that the insurance firm lost a major Federal Government account as a result of the transfer of the Deposit Administration Schemes to a designated Federal Government agency in full implementation of Pension Reform Act 2004.
Abubakar explained that the downward movement in the performance of the company was as a result of discontinuation in underwriting of the deposit administration scheme and the application of relevant assets to settle substantial part of the liabilities thereof.

Speaking also at the 47th annual general meeting (AGM), Abubakar said certain factors including shrinking federal/ state governments’ revenues, unavoidable devaluation of the Naira and high energy cost resulting in inflationary landscape, access to forex by businesses and individuals. All these, he explained, worked together to make things tough for the industry during the period under review.
On how the Niger Insurance group fared in the face of these, Abubakar said: “Despite challenging economic indices, the group delivered a modest performance in 2016 with the overall result reflecting a fairly strong and sustainable company built on solid fundamentals indicating that strict implementation of its strategic initiatives will take it to greater heights.”
He said the company, during the period, managed to break even as a result of its prudent underwriting management.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Sanusi: Fund BDCs to curb speculation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Tony Chukwunyem A former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Muhammad Sanusi, has called for the Bureaux De Change (BDCs) segment of the foreign exchange market to be funded as part of efforts to curb speculation. Sanusi, who stated this during in a webinar hosted by currency trading solutions firm, AZA, noted that although […]
Business

Pantami, stakeholders vow to boost economy with ICT

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, agencies under the Ministry and industry stakeholders have re-emphasized their unflinching commitment to support the drive by the Federal Government to leverage Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to transform Nigeria into a fully digital economy. The renewed commitment was made at the maiden […]
Business

Lack of scanners impeding ease of doing business at ports –Shittu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

•Wants end to 100% cargo examination   A former president of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Prince Olayiwola Shittu has said that the continuous delay by the Nigeria Customs Service to procure and install scanners at the ports has negative implications for the Presidential Ease of Doing Business initiative and efforts aimed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: