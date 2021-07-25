Metro & Crime

Niger Islamic school kidnappers abduct man delivering ransom

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Kidnappers in Nigeria have seized a man who was sent to deliver a ransom payment to secure the release of dozens of abducted school children.

The elderly man was sent by the children’s parents after they managed to raise N30 million ($73,000; £53,000) by selling land and other possessions.

But they have been left feeling hopeless following his kidnapping.

The north of the country is in the midst of a wave of school abductions carried out by criminals for profit.

Ransoms are frequently paid, but this is a rare case where the person carrying the cash has been taken, reports the BBC.

The kidnappers called up the school’s head teacher to say that the money delivered was not the agreed sum.

The 136 students were taken from an Islamic school in Tegina, Niger State, in late May.

Gunmen riding on motorcycles stormed the town and opened fire indiscriminately killing one person and injuring another.

As people fled, the attackers went to the school and seized the children.

The parents and school administrators negotiated with the criminals and agreed to pay the ransom. They sold part of the school’s land as well as other possessions.

Head teacher Malam Abubakar Alhassan told the BBC that six people were sent with the correct amount to meet the kidnappers near the forest where the children were being held.

When they arrived, the gunmen demanded that one of the group, an elderly man, follow them into the forest so that the cash could be counted.

But they later called to say the money was not sufficient.

“Parents are now resigned to fate. They say they can’t raise any more money. They are now relying on God,” Alhassan told the BBC.

More than 1,000 students have been abducted from schools across northern Nigeria since December last year.

Hundreds of them are still in captivity, but 28 of the 121 children taken from the Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna state earlier this month were freed on Saturday night.

The authorities are being severely criticised for their failure to tackle the country’s widespread insecurity including the deepening kidnapping crisis.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

LAUTECH student jailed over love scam

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

  ●Ogun female socialite remanded for N35m alleged fraud Iba dan Justice Sherifat Adeyemi of an Oyo State High Court yesterday sentenced a student of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oluwatoyin Henry, to six months’ imprisonment for love scam. Henry duped an internet lover, Betty Mosley, of $1,200 while representing himself as […]
Metro & Crime

Expect us on Christmas day, robbers write Lagos residents

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

‘Give us maximum cooperation or heads will roll’ Suspected armed robbers have written to the residents of Dejuwogbo, Oke Ota-Ona area of Ikorodu, Lagos State. In the letter, the robbers warned the residents to give them “maximum cooperation or heads will roll”. The robbers told the residents to expect them on December 24, 25 and […]
Metro & Crime

AIG decorates seven senior police officers with new ranks

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi

Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 10, Alhaji Muhammad Mustapha, has decorated seven newly promoted senior police officers with their new ranks in Sokoto State. Three Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs) were promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and four Superintendents of Police (SPs) were promoted to the rank of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica