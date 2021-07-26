Niger Islamic school kidnappers abduct ransom bearer

About 60 days after the abduction of over 130 children from the Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School, Tegina in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, the bandits have reneged on their agreement by collecting the N30 ransom gathered by the parents without releasing the children.

This latest development has caused tension amongst the people of Tegina town as bandits have also abducted the mediator between them and parents of the 136 pupils of Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School, as they (bandits) claimed the ransom was short of N4, 600,000.

The parents and residents, who are now confused as to what could become of their children and the negotiator, claimed that the courier, Kassimu Tegina, was sent with the money through an unnamed negotiator to avoid a repeat of what happened with the N25 million earlier paid as ransom

Our Correspondent gathered that the bandits had claimed the N30 million delivered to them by Kassimu Tegina was short by N4.6 million and held him captive along with the children until the money was completed.

It should be noted that the Bandits who reduced their ransom demand from N50 million to N30 million, had initially demanded N200 million to release the 136 pupils in their custody.

It was reliably gathered that they brought down the ransom citing the poor health conditions of the children.

It was alleged that the bandits had collected N20 million but refused to release the school children, saying it had been paid to a wrong set of bandits.

When our Correspondent spoke with the Head Teacher of the School, Mallam Alhassan Garba Abubakar, he said “the N30 million was given to Kassimu to deliver to the bandits but we are yet to see him or the children”.

