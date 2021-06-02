Niger Islamic school students’ abductors arrested –Govt

Bandits kill three, raze police station

Niger State government yesterday said some of the bandits who abducted over 200 students of Salihu Tanko Islamic, Tegina in Rafi Local Government Area had been arrested. Also yesterday, bandits invaded Kanfanin Bobi village in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State and killed three people. The attack came barely 24 hours after gunmen killed 15 people, among them a policeman, at Ber in the same local government.

Shortly after presiding over the security meeting at the Government House in Minna, the Deputy Governor, Ahmed Ketso, said the security agents were already on the trail of the bandits with a view to rescuing the pupils of the Islamic school. However, Ketso did not disclose the number of bandits arrested. But while giving an update on the school children’s abduc-famtion he said that “some of the bandits are in our custody”.

The deputy governor also ruled out payment of any ransom, saying that the abducted children would be rescued the same way the Government Science College students in Kagara were rescued. He said: “We don’t pay ransom to abductors. We are trying to negotiate to see how we can bring them back safely. “But first of all we are trying to get in touch with the parents of those abducted because some of them came from other states to acquire the Islamic knowledge. The government does not know their parents or where they came from. “We are still taking the census of the children to know the exact number that were actually abducted.

Nevertheless, the government will do everything possible to ensure their safe rescue.” Ketso, however, admitted that the abductors took the government unawares, adding that due to the incessant attack on schools, the government, through proactive measures, had temporarily converted all boarding schools to day schools.

He added: “We make sure that every primary and secondary school in the state has a semblance of the security team that can respond immediately.” Meanwhile, during the attack on Kanfanin Bobi, the bandits also razed a police station.

The Director-General (DG), Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Ibrahim Inga, said yesterday that the agency got a report of the attacks and that the bandits also rustled unconfirmed numbers of cattle at Maigoge village also in Mariga Local Government Area. He said: “Three persons were killed, several others injured and displaced in Kanfanin Bobi in Mariga Local Government this (Tuesday) morning.” The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun, refused to pick his calls to confirm the latest attack.

