Niger: Joint Security Task Force kill bandits in multiple airstrikes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

… as LG chairman, APC Youth leader escape death

 

Following outcry and agitation by people across Niger State on the incessant attacks by gunmen, the Nigerian Air Force has carried out multiple airstrikes on locations of bandits in Tshohon Kabula community in Munya Local Government Area of the state. The airstrike according to an impeccable source killed an unspecified number of bandits who have been attacking parts of the state. New Telegraph learnt that the   bandits were part of those who engaged the State Joint Security Task Force in Gwada community of Shiroro Local Government Area in a gun duel on Sunday evening where most of them were killed. New Telegraph further gathered from a security source that the escaped bandits made a retreat to Tshohon Kabula through Zagzaga village where they usually converged after every attack. According to the source close to Tshohon Kabula, the airstrikes were carried out yesterday morning at about 9:00 am, leaving scores of them dead and several others  managed to escape with various degrees of injuries. It should be noted that on Sunday evening, the bandits in their number stormed a suburb of Gwada community on their way to Egwa village for an undisclosed mission when the State Joint Security Taskforce mobilised and engaged them in a gun duel. The source however said three of the Joint Security Task Force operatives were injured. Also, the Chairman of Shiroro Local Government, Hon Akilu Isyaku Kuta escaped death when he drove into bandits at Egwa on his way to the council headquarters in Kuta.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
