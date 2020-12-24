Niger: Lawmakers impeach Majority Leader

Following allegations of negligence, the Niger State House of Assembly on Thursday impeached the Majority Leader, Abba Bala Mohammed and his deputy, Binta Mamman who was, however, pardoned.

The mild drama in the House saw the duo impeached for what the legislators termed negligence of duty.

While the decision to impeach the Majority Leader, who is representing Borgu Constituency stood, the legislators decided to reverse the impeachment of the Deputy Leader, Honorable Binta Mamman because she is in isolation recovering from COVID-19 virus.

They lamented that the Majority Leader abandoned plenary at a time when an important matter of the presentation of the Report of the 2021 budget estimate.

The motion for the impeachment was moved by the member representing Bida 1, Honorable Bako Kasim Alfa and seconded by the member representing Wushishi, Honorable Mohammed Lokogoma

