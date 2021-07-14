News

Niger lawmakers raise the alarm over irregularities in salaries

Lawmakers in Niger state have raised an alarm over the irregular payment of salaries in the past three months, saying it is a deliberate attempt to frustrate the effort of the government in getting the actual total amount of the monthly salaries of the state. Making this disclosure yesterday as a matter of urgent public importance during plenary, the House of Assembly member representing Bosso Constituency, Madaki Bosso, called for an investigation, adding that “those involved in this act of corruption must be made to face the wrath of the law.”

New Telegraph gathered that, some of the months, the Legislators were overpaid while in other months, they were underpaid to balance up for the overpayment they received in the previous month. It was also learnt that these irregularities in payment of salaries are not limited to only the Legislators as some Civil Servants and other Public Servants experienced this. To this end, some Civil Servants and other Public Office holders in the state have either been overpaid or underpaid while there are some others who have not received salaries for the past five months.

