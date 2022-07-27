Niger LG chair impeached over abuse of office

The Chairman of Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State, Hon. Yohana Yakubu, has been impeached by his councillors over abuse of office.

Eight out of the eleven councillors met at the Council legislative chamber at Paiko, the headquarters of Paikoro Local Government Area on Tuesday and carried out the action after signing the impeachment letter.

The legislators immediately directed the Vice Chairman to take over the affairs of the Council. It would be recalled that the three years’ tenure of the embattled chairman was expected to end in December this year after a court granted council chairmen in the state one year extension in office.

Besides, in September last year, the embattled chairman was suspended from office by the lawmakers over “his inability to account for millions of naira accruing to the council as Internally generated revenue, deliberate refusal to make public to the legislatures, the income and expenditures of the council since inception till date, among other allegations”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...