Niger: Man murders Imam over ‘secret affairs’ with wife

A man, Baba Adaman, has reportedly stabbed to death the Chief Imam of Edati Local Government Area of Niger State, Alhaji Attahiru Alhassan. The suspect accused the Imam of having an affair with his wife before killing the victim on Monday. One of Alhassan’s cousins, Mallam Attahiru, yesterday told the New Telegraph at Enagi town in Edati that Adaman levelled the allegation against the deceased because he used to intervene whenever the couple had domestic issues, as they were neighbours. Attahiru said Adaman used a pestle to hit Alhassan on both sides of his face, broke his jaw and thereafter used a dagger to rip open his stomach. According to him, the incident occurred at 10pm on Monday. About 8am yesterday, the suspect was apprehended at Battati near Bida Local Government Area while trying to escape.

Aggrieved by Alhassan’s murder, the villagers went on the rampage and burnt the suspect’s house. It was learnt that Adaman’s family members have fled the village for fear of reprisal. Until his death, Alhassan was a supervisor and teacher of Islamic Studies. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wa-Ibrasiu Abiodun, for confirmation, said he would get back to our correspondent. However, Abiodun was yet to do that at press time

