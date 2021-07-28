Metro & Crime

Niger mourns 3 students crushed by reckless driver

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna Comment(0)

The Niger State government on Wednesday expressed sadness over the death of three students of Day Secondary School, Field Base, Suleja who were crushed to death by a reckless driver in Suleja.

The New Telegraph learnt that 11 students were trekking home as usual along the Suleja-Kaduna road on Monday afternoon when an over speeding vehicle lost control killing three of them on the spot while eight others sustained various degrees of injury.

The students who lost their lives were Abdulhafiz Musa, Kawiyat Sharafadeen and Sunday Paul, all in SS1A class.

While Esther Oyeyipo, Eze Solomon, Akachuckwe Kingsley, Faliat Musbaudeen and Ugwo Ugochukwu are still responding to treatment in the hospital, Amarachi Onyebochi, Balkisu Ibrahim and Racheal Okiyose have all recovered and been discharged.

One of the parents, Mr. Sunday Abba in his late 50s who lost their only child, Paul Sunday expressed fears that he and his wife may not be able to withstand the shock, adding that: “Paul was all we had, where will we start from?

“God gave us Paul and we have been praying for another child ever since and now death has claimed the only one we have.”

The state government led by the Commissioner of Education, Hajiya Hannatu Jibrin Salihu, described the incident as painful and tragic, saying: “Students who were peacefully returning from school to their parents met their death and others landing in hospital.”

She said when they visited families of students that the visit was to share in the pain of parents of the victims and to identify with them over the unfortunate incident that led to the death of the innocent students and those receiving treatment at Suleja General Hospital.

While praying God to comfort them for their loss, she assured that the deceased students will not be forgotten.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Herdsmen attack Benue community kill village chief, another

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Heavily armed militants suspected to be of Fulani extraction on Wednesday attacked Tse-Zoola community in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State, killed and butchered two people including a village chief, Zaki Hyacinth Ajon and Benjamin Anakula. The attack which took place at about 2a.m., forced many residents of the community […]
Metro & Crime

Herdsmen kill, butcher a family of five, 3 others in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

*70-year-old man, son, three children among those killed   *Ortom warns people against being hostile to security agents   It was a tragic weekend for the Mbamondo community of Makurdi Modern Market Council Ward as suspected armed Fulani militants invaded the area, killed and butchered a family of five. The insurgents also injured five other […]
Metro & Crime

Hijab: Kwara announces reopening of 10 closed schools Wednesday

Posted on Author Reporter

*WASSCE students to get extra lessons, free lunch Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin The Kwara State government has announced the reopening on Wednesday, March 17 of the 10 schools that were recently shut down over the hijab crisis, even as government’s peace building efforts continue. The government, according to a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica