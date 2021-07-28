Niger mourns 3 students crushed by reckless driver

The Niger State government on Wednesday expressed sadness over the death of three students of Day Secondary School, Field Base, Suleja who were crushed to death by a reckless driver in Suleja.

The New Telegraph learnt that 11 students were trekking home as usual along the Suleja-Kaduna road on Monday afternoon when an over speeding vehicle lost control killing three of them on the spot while eight others sustained various degrees of injury.

The students who lost their lives were Abdulhafiz Musa, Kawiyat Sharafadeen and Sunday Paul, all in SS1A class.

While Esther Oyeyipo, Eze Solomon, Akachuckwe Kingsley, Faliat Musbaudeen and Ugwo Ugochukwu are still responding to treatment in the hospital, Amarachi Onyebochi, Balkisu Ibrahim and Racheal Okiyose have all recovered and been discharged.

One of the parents, Mr. Sunday Abba in his late 50s who lost their only child, Paul Sunday expressed fears that he and his wife may not be able to withstand the shock, adding that: “Paul was all we had, where will we start from?

“God gave us Paul and we have been praying for another child ever since and now death has claimed the only one we have.”

The state government led by the Commissioner of Education, Hajiya Hannatu Jibrin Salihu, described the incident as painful and tragic, saying: “Students who were peacefully returning from school to their parents met their death and others landing in hospital.”

She said when they visited families of students that the visit was to share in the pain of parents of the victims and to identify with them over the unfortunate incident that led to the death of the innocent students and those receiving treatment at Suleja General Hospital.

While praying God to comfort them for their loss, she assured that the deceased students will not be forgotten.

