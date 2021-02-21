Niger mourns GSC Kagara student killed by bandits

The Niger State government has described the murder of Benjamin Habila, a student of Government Science College (GSC) Kagara, as a “colossal loss”.

Habila was the only person killed when bandits invaded the school last week.

Hannatu Salihu, Niger Commissioner for Education, commiserated with Habila’s family in a statement on Sunday.

The student was trying to evade getting kidnapped by the armed bandits during the attack on GSC Kagara on Wednesday.

At least 42 persons including 27 students were abducted during the attack.

Salihu said in the statement that the ministry of education “shares in the grief caused by the unfortunate incident, and his loss is indeed painful and colossal to bear”.

“But we all take solace in the fact that God Almighty gives and takes,” she added.

As of Sunday, there is no official word yet on the whereabouts of Habila’s schoolmates still being held hostage.

The Federal Government has promised that it will secure their safe release as soon as possible.

