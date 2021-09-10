Metro & Crime

Niger mourns oldest Emir

Posted on

…Emir of Kontagora dies after protracted illness

The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello and indeed the people of the state have expressed grief over the death of the Emir of Kontagora, Alhaji Saidu Namaska who died at the age of 84 after a protracted illness. The Governor on Thursday eulogised the traditional ruler describing him as a man of peace who ensured peace and tranquillity in his emirate throughout his reign. The New Telegraph gathered that the late Emir who until his death was the Vice-Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers spent 47 years on the throne having ascended the stool in 1974 as the sixth Sarkin Sudan, Kontagora and died in Abuja yesterday.

Governor Sani Bello said the deceased Emir was so much an asset to the entire people of Kontagora emirate owing to his fatherly role to all. He acknowledged that Sarkin Sudan served humanity with all sincerity, commitment and dedication pointing out that the Emir will be greatly missed for his wise counsel. “Sarkin Sudan was an asset to us in Kontagora Emirate, he served humanity with commitment and patriotism while he was alive. Losing him will really create a vacuum, but I am consoled by the fact that whatever Allah does is right,” he said. Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane in a condolence message said with the passing of Alhaji Saidu Naska, Niger State and Nigeria has lost one of its longestreigning monarchs, whose contributions to the peaceful co-existence of his subjects and unity among Nigerians cannot be forgotten in years to come.

Alhaji Saidu Namaska was born in Kontagora on December 31, 1937. He began his educational carrier at Kontagora Elementary School between 1945 and 1950 and in 1950, entered the famous Buda middle school which he completed successfully in 1953.

