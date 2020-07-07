Niger NLC insists on payment of full salary

About 40 days after salary delay, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Niger State has insisted that it will not collect anything less than full salaries for its members.

It should be recalled that, government had last week offered to cut the salary of workers following what it described as shortfall in its income especially from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

According to the government, salaries of civil servants are to be slashed by 30% while those of local government staff would be reduced by 40%.

But speaking to newsmen in Minna on Tuesday chairman of the NLC in the state, Comrade Yakubu Garba said: “We can’t take anything less than 100% we can stay for three months, we can even stay for one year without salaries all we know is that we will only take 100% of our salaries.”

He said the Congress had reached out to all its affiliate unions asking them to take a decision on the issue saying that “the returns we have got so far is that all the congresses favour only 100% payment”.

The Labour leader said Congress would meet on Thursday to deliberate on the submissions after which ” we will issue an ultimatum to the government.”

Findings have it that as a result of the disagreement between Labour and government salaries of workers for June expected to have been paid on the 25th of the month has been put on hold.

