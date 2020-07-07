Metro & Crime

Niger NLC insists on payment of full salary

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

About 40 days after salary delay, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Niger State has insisted that it will not collect anything less than full salaries for its members.
It should be recalled that, government had last week offered to cut the salary of workers following what it described as shortfall in its income especially from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).
According to the government, salaries of civil servants are to be slashed by 30% while those of local government staff would be reduced by 40%.
But speaking to newsmen in Minna on Tuesday chairman of the NLC in the state, Comrade Yakubu Garba said: “We can’t take anything less than 100% we can stay for three months, we can even stay for one year without salaries all we know is that we will only take 100% of our salaries.”
He said the Congress had reached out to all its affiliate unions asking them to take a decision on the issue saying that “the returns we have got so far is that all the congresses favour only 100% payment”.
The Labour leader said Congress would meet on Thursday to deliberate on the submissions after which ” we will issue an ultimatum to the government.”
Findings have it that as a result of the disagreement between Labour and government salaries of workers for June expected to have been paid on the 25th of the month has been put on hold.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Enugu community struggle against erosion, flood

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Flood has destroyed houses, farmlands, electrical installations, hospitals and schools at the Obinofia community in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State. The people of Obinofia Ndiuno have reportedly been suffering in silence in the past five years due to gully erosion. The erosion-induced flood has continually cut of some members of the community from […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: 18 frontline health workers test positive in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Niger State government has on Friday disclosed that 18 frontline health workers have tested positive to coronavirus. Making this known, Commissioner for Health, Dr Muhammed Makusidi said while reacting to questions from the members of the State House of Assembly adhoc Committee on COVID-19 taskforce activities that they are among the figures recorded in the […]
Metro & Crime

FG arraigns Obinna Uzor over forgery of court judgement

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal Government yesterday arraigned Dr. Obinna Uzor and his lawyer, Eziafa Enwedo, before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, over allegedly using a forged Originating Summons and court processes to obtain a forged judgement from a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory to unseat Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, representing Anambra South. The forged […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: