Niger owes NECO over N1bn

…Council seizes Niger students’ results

Despite several appeals from parents and students, the Niger State government has failed to pay the backlog of examination fees running into billions of naira owed the National Examination Council (NECO).

Findings have it that, over 50,000 students who finished their secondary school in the past two years in the state may not be offered admission into higher institutions following the failure of the state government to pay the fees owed the examination body.

An official in the Ministry of Education, who did not want his name mentioned, blamed the non-payment of the examination fees to paucity of funds and non-release of funds from the Ministry of Finance when available.

It was learnt that the state is owing the examination body over N1 billion.

It should be noted that some higher institutions have released their admission lists but prospective candidates who graduated in 2019 and 2020 from Niger State have not been able to access their results.

The New Telegraph gathered that the students whose results are withheld by NECO in the state are over 30,000.

