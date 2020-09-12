Niger PDP Congress postponed as two factions clash

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) congresses scheduled to hold Saturday in Minna has been postponed due to violence as thugs suspected to be loyal to the two top contenders for the office of the State Chairman of the party engaged themselves in a free for all.

The delegates who were all on ground and ready to vote were taken aback when at about 3:15 pm vehicles suspected to be from one of the leaders of the party in the state emerged to evacuate the electoral officers from the venue to an unknown place.

The delegates are lamenting that after coming to pass the night in Minna and ready to vote, electoral officers will be evacuated with gunshots into the air by the Police.

The atmosphere was very peaceful and delegates were seen in groups dancing, chanting slogan of “Sau biyu” (Two Terms) for the former chairman, Barrister Tanko Beji who is seeking a second term in office as chairman and the other group chanting “New face of leader”.

When Sunday Telegraph spoke to a member of the party, he said; “It was glaring, Tanko Beji would have carried the day, before vehicles emerged and evacuated the electoral officers.”

Former House of Representatives and Deputy House Leader, Hon. Baba Shehu Agaie was manhandled and had to be whisked away from the venue of the congress by heavily armed security men to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Niger State Congress Committee, Muhammed Imam in a statement he signed announced the postponement the State Congress

He said: “Due to uncertain security situation at the PDP state secretariat, venue of the rescheduled State Congress, the congress stated for today (yesterday), 12th day of September, 2020 has been postponed.

Imam made the announcement after unsuccessful attempts were made to get the thousands of party supporters and other persons gathered at the precinct of the venue to disperse before the commencement of the voting process.

He said that the committee will report back to the National Working Committee which would determine the next line of action in accordance with the constitution of the party.

