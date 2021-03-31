Niger PDP crisis deepens as NWC gets ultimatum to conduct congress

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the three senatorial districts of Niger State have given the National Working Committee (NWC) a 14-day ultimatum to conduct a state congress or face necessary actions, which may include legal means. Party leaders and faithful in the senatorial district met simultaneously yesterday in different locations to also reaffirm their support for the suspension of a former governor, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu from the PDP.

In Niger East senatorial district, where the former governor hails from, 72 out of the 99 ward chairmen while reaffirming their support for the suspension of Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, appointed Shem Nuhu Zagbayi, former deputy governor as their new leader. In his remarks, the former deputy governor said today, Tuesday, 30th March, 2021, we the members of PDP and as you can see, seven out of nine local government party chairmen from Zone “B” have resolved that the NWC conducts congress in the next 14 days.

