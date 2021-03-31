News

Niger PDP crisis deepens as NWC gets ultimatum to conduct congress

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the three senatorial districts of Niger State have given the National Working Committee (NWC) a 14-day ultimatum to conduct a state congress or face necessary actions, which may include legal means. Party leaders and faithful in the senatorial district met simultaneously yesterday in different locations to also reaffirm their support for the suspension of a former governor, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu from the PDP.
In Niger East senatorial district, where the former governor hails from, 72 out of the 99 ward chairmen while reaffirming their support for the suspension of Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, appointed Shem Nuhu Zagbayi, former deputy governor as their new leader. In his remarks, the former deputy governor said today, Tuesday, 30th March, 2021, we the members of PDP and as you can see, seven out of nine local government party chairmen from Zone “B” have resolved that the NWC conducts congress in the next 14 days.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ogene, others float 365Daily Newspaper

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

The flourishing and vibrant Nigeria media space has welcomed a new platform, 365Daily, an online newspaper.   Operating as365daily.com. ng, the new publication will hit the cyber sphere tomorrow, Wednesday, November 4, 2020, with its unique motto: News uncensored!   A statement by the Publisher and Editor-in -Chief, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene, said the newspaper […]
News

NNPC backbone of Nigeria’s development –NSE

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has declared that the National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was the backbone to the visible development of country and the engineering profession. President of the NSE, Engr. Babagana Mohammed, who declared this during the presentation of award of fellowship on some management staff of the NNPC, urged the Corporation to […]
News

Pope appeals for Rome homeless as number of dead from cold rises

Posted on Author Reporter

*46-year-old Nigerian died on Wednesday Pope Francis on Sunday urged Romans to help the homeless in the Italian capital, after a spike in the number dying from the cold. Speaking at his noon blessing, Francis told the story of Edwin, a 46-year-old Nigerian who died of exposure near St. Peter’s Square on Wednesday, reports Reuters. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica