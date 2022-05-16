Niger PDP endorses ex-NUJ chair for Assembly

Niger State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has endorsed a former Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Chairman, Iliya Garba, to represent Wushishi Constituency in the House of Assembly. Presenting Garba to the delegates and other party members at the Local Government Party Secretariat over the weekend, the Chairman, Wushishi Local Government Area, Alhaji Ibrahim Maigari, urged the delegates to be upright as the opposition party prepares to hold its primary election on Wednesday. He said the delegates should be sincere in bringing out the best and most acceptable candidate that will take the constituency to the enviable destination in the 2023 general election. Garba said he decided to join the race to contribute to the development of his constituency. He promised to focus on youth and women empowerment if elected
