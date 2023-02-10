Niger: PDP no threat to us, our victory’ll be landslide – APC Campaign Council

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State yesterday declared that the party and its candidates at all levels will have landslide victory in the forthcoming general election in the state. While reiterating the commitment of the Governorship Campaign Council and its stakehold- ers in ensuring victory, the Director General Bago/ Yakubu Campaign Council, Isah Sidi Rijau, said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not a threat.

Rijau said in an interview during a two-day retreat for Bago and Yakubu gubernatorial campaign for the directors, their deputies, secretaries and other members of the campaign council held in Minna that the essence of the retreat is to brainstorm so as to come up with harmonious resolutions for a successful campaign and election.

According to him, “The major political party, the PDP in the state, is never in any way a threat to our victory, but we need the inputs of all the directorates so as to have a united front.” Chairman of the occasion and APC elder, Major General Abdullahi Garba (rtd), said the essence of the retreat is to strategise in line with the overall objective of the party which is to ensure the party’s victory during the election. A participant and the Secretary of the Media and Publicity Council, Salman Yusuf, explained that the aim is to come together to review the successes, challenges and prospects with comprehensive reports during the local government campaign so as to strategise for the way forward.

