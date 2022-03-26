Travel & Tourism

Niger pledges to lift tourism with Shagunu Beach Resort

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Efforts by the Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, to boost tourism in the state has received a major boost with the investment in Shagunu Beach Resort project by a financial group following the foreign investment drives in recent times of the governor. Shagunu Beach Resort, which is situated in the widest part of the River Niger, occupies 1, 000 hectares of land across River Niger, located in Borgu Local Government Area of the state has been a major investment centre believed to be on the priority list of the current administration in the state. This development was discovered by the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Chidawa Rifkatu Adamu, as she said that: ‘‘it is the desire of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello – led administration in the state to make Shagunu Beach Resort one of the country’s top tourism sites and a destination of first choice.

‘‘Governor Sani Bello has been committed and consistent in driving growth and developments in Niger State, and one of his focal points is how to make Shagunu Beach Resort come alive as one of Nigeria’s top tourism sites.’’ Speaking in a similar vein, Lead Consultant Chief Executive Officer of Marcom Support Services Limited, Mr. Hakeem Adewale Akintunde, said it gladdens the heart that Shagunu Beach Resort has gotten attention of global financial player, noting that for over three years now, the state government has embarked on aggressive infrastructure development of communities in the state. He revealed that the master-plan of Shagunu Beach Resort shows that Shagunu will be promoted as a rising riverside resort destination of choice in the Sahara.

He stated that the project which is conceived as a Public-Private Partnership on Build, Operate and Own Model is aimed at putting the state on the global tourism map while boosting its internally generated revenue. ‘‘It is our mandate to market and project this God given resort to the outside world and investors with the hope of making the beach the first of its kind in Nigeria and South of the Sahara, Akintunde revealed.

Shagunu is a rich natural environment which provides excellent opportunities to attract further economic development. As a riverside resort, it portends limitless prospects for positive growth associated with tourism industry development. It links up with Timbuktu in Mali, newly built Baro Ports in Niger State as well as connecting to the Niger Delta Region through the water ways. Other side attractions and landmarks of the resort are: Kainji National Park, Borgu Game Reserve and the Zugurma Game Reserve.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

PLATEAU NAFEST 2020: A glamorous window to Nigeria’s cultural-tourism wealth

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA who attended the recently held National Festival of Arts and Culture in Jos, Plateau State, writes on the one – week long cultural – tourism fiesta, describing it is a glamourous and exciting platform for exposing and promoting the rich and diverse cultural heritage of Nigeria Background First hosted in 1970 and […]
Travel & Tourism

Ikechi Uko: ‘Mybeautiful, sexy Lagos’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ikechi Uko is the organiser of Akwabba African Travel Market, Abuja Jabamah, Accra Weizo, and Travellers Awards as well as project director of Naija7 Wonders and publisher of Atqnews.com, among others, he shares a recent experience of destination Lagos after a drive through some major parts of the sprawling city Unbelievable. I went from Lagos […]
Travel & Tourism

JOY OGBEBOR: I’ve experienced the good, the bad and the ugly side of flying

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Joy Ogbebor, an aviation consultant, with influence spanning different aspects in the travel world, spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on her life’s trajectory and commitment to the aviation world Background Joy Ogbebo, was born and bred in Benin City, the capital of Edo State, under the care of her parents, whom she described as teachers […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica