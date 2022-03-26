Niger pledges to lift tourism with Shagunu Beach Resort

Efforts by the Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, to boost tourism in the state has received a major boost with the investment in Shagunu Beach Resort project by a financial group following the foreign investment drives in recent times of the governor. Shagunu Beach Resort, which is situated in the widest part of the River Niger, occupies 1, 000 hectares of land across River Niger, located in Borgu Local Government Area of the state has been a major investment centre believed to be on the priority list of the current administration in the state. This development was discovered by the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Chidawa Rifkatu Adamu, as she said that: ‘‘it is the desire of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello – led administration in the state to make Shagunu Beach Resort one of the country’s top tourism sites and a destination of first choice.

‘‘Governor Sani Bello has been committed and consistent in driving growth and developments in Niger State, and one of his focal points is how to make Shagunu Beach Resort come alive as one of Nigeria’s top tourism sites.’’ Speaking in a similar vein, Lead Consultant Chief Executive Officer of Marcom Support Services Limited, Mr. Hakeem Adewale Akintunde, said it gladdens the heart that Shagunu Beach Resort has gotten attention of global financial player, noting that for over three years now, the state government has embarked on aggressive infrastructure development of communities in the state. He revealed that the master-plan of Shagunu Beach Resort shows that Shagunu will be promoted as a rising riverside resort destination of choice in the Sahara.

He stated that the project which is conceived as a Public-Private Partnership on Build, Operate and Own Model is aimed at putting the state on the global tourism map while boosting its internally generated revenue. ‘‘It is our mandate to market and project this God given resort to the outside world and investors with the hope of making the beach the first of its kind in Nigeria and South of the Sahara, Akintunde revealed.

Shagunu is a rich natural environment which provides excellent opportunities to attract further economic development. As a riverside resort, it portends limitless prospects for positive growth associated with tourism industry development. It links up with Timbuktu in Mali, newly built Baro Ports in Niger State as well as connecting to the Niger Delta Region through the water ways. Other side attractions and landmarks of the resort are: Kainji National Park, Borgu Game Reserve and the Zugurma Game Reserve.

