Niger: Police arrest suspected kidnapper, gunrunner with 6 firearms

The Police in Niger State have arrested a suspected kidnapper, 26-year-old Umar Mohammed (aka ‘Babuga Yellow’) of Gujape area of Beji village in Bosso Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect, who was arrested at Garatu village according to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Wasiu Abiodun and made available to journalists on Friday, is a member of a kidnapping syndicate

Abiodun said: “Based on credible intelligence, police operatives attached to Intelligence Unit of the Command arrested in Gujape area of Beji village via Bosso LGA on Sunday 26th December, at about 5pm.

“During interrogation, Umar confessed to have belonged to group of bandits who specialized in cattle rustling and kidnapping for ransom. He mentioned other members of the gang as follows: Bokolore, Ruwance and Giware all presently at large.”

The suspect according to Abiodun further confessed that the syndicate was planning to abduct two prominent persons in Garatu village, after series of cattle rustling escapedes perpetrated by the gang at different locations in Beji, Wushishi and Kataeregi.

He added that, the case is under investigation and efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of the gang.

In a similar incident, the statement read that: “On Thursday, 30th, December at 11.30pm, the Police arrested a suspect for unlawful possession of firearms along Zungeru-Minna road.”

