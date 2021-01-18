Metro & Crime

Niger: Police nab 3 notorious kidnappers

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna Comment(0)

The Police in Niger State on Monday arrested three suspected bandits who had been terrorising parts of the state.

 

The police also recovered the sum of N1.7million from the suspects believed to be part of ransom paid by relations of kidnapped victims.

Those arrested and paraded before newsmen at the police headquarters were Usman Shehu, Bello Mohammed and Ibrahim Shuaibu – all three are from Kebbi State.

According to Police Spokesman, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, who paraded the suspects, they (suspects) confessed that the amount recovered from them was their share of the ransom collected from relations of three kidnapped victims.

Abiodun said the suspects also confessed that they carried out the kidnap in Nasko and Mashegu towns but did not say when adding that investigation into the matter is in progress.

He also disclosed that a suspected bandit, whose name was given as Haruna Sani, was gunned down when he attempted to escape after his arrest along Bangi-Wanba road.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Three rescued as Police storm baby factory in C’River

Posted on Author Clement James,

The Cross River State Police Command has uncovered a baby factory in Obot Udonna village, Akamkpa Local Government Area of the state. A release from the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abulkadir Jimoh on Wednesday, noted that one Imaobong Asuquo from Obot Udonna village was arrested after intelligence report showed that she was running a baby […]
Metro & Crime

Court upholds Oba Onakade as Alakenne of Ikenne

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Justice C. C. Ogunsanya of the Ogun State High Court, Sagamu Judicial Division, has upheld the installation of Oba Adeyinka Onakade as the Alakenne of Ikenne. Ogunsanya dismissed the claims filed by Prince Oluwayomi Ademola Adeyiga, asking the court to declare that the nomination, selection and appointment of Ob Onakade as the Alakenne of Ikenne […]
Metro & Crime

Love turned sour: Man, lady fight over car, police probe

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

The love affair between Mr. Desmond Omijie and his Gladys has gone sour, with both spitting fire and fighting over the ownership of a Toyota Corolla car, 2009 model. Caught in the middle of the lovers’ war are members of the Nigeria Police Force from Edo State Police Command and Zone 5 Police Headquarters, who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica