Niger: Police nab 3 notorious kidnappers

The Police in Niger State on Monday arrested three suspected bandits who had been terrorising parts of the state.

The police also recovered the sum of N1.7million from the suspects believed to be part of ransom paid by relations of kidnapped victims.

Those arrested and paraded before newsmen at the police headquarters were Usman Shehu, Bello Mohammed and Ibrahim Shuaibu – all three are from Kebbi State.

According to Police Spokesman, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, who paraded the suspects, they (suspects) confessed that the amount recovered from them was their share of the ransom collected from relations of three kidnapped victims.

Abiodun said the suspects also confessed that they carried out the kidnap in Nasko and Mashegu towns but did not say when adding that investigation into the matter is in progress.

He also disclosed that a suspected bandit, whose name was given as Haruna Sani, was gunned down when he attempted to escape after his arrest along Bangi-Wanba road.

