Niger reduces tax to cushion economic impact

As part of efforts to cushion the effect of the coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic, which has affected businesses adversely, the Niger State Government has approved the reduction of tax payment in the state. While addressing journalists in Minna, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Matene, said the gesture would cushion the economic impact of the pandemic in the state. Matene, who is also chairman of COVID-19 Task Force in the state, said the tax reduction policy took effect from June 24 to March 31, 2021. He said: “The filling date of annual tax returns by all businesses and individuals have been extended to 30th September, 2020 while the filling of monthly PAYE returns by businesses has been granted 10 days extension beginning from the 10th to 20th of every month.”

