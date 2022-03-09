Metro & Crime

Niger road crash claims 7, 8 others injured

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna Comment(0)

A lone accident has claimed seven lives at Farin-Doki village near Kwakuti town, along Minna – Suleja road  in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State. The Toyota bus driven by one Ilyasu Bala involved in the crash with a Kano registration number KMC 297 ZU was conveying passengers from Katsina to Lagos.

 

It was reliably gathered that  the injured victims were assisted by good Samaritans to the hospital at Gawu in Gurara Local Government and to IBB Specialist Hospital, Minna, Niger State.

 

According to an eye witnessed, the driver, four other men, one woman and a child were killed during the unfortunate accident that happened at about seven o’ clock in the evening on Monday. Confirming the accident, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun said, the lone accident occurred 7.10pm at Farin- Doki village.

 

He added that “the vehicle was coming from Katsina heading to Lagos. The driver lost control of the said vehicle at a point around Farin-Doki village due to a reported mechanical fault developed by the vehicle.

 

“Unfortunately, the bus summersaulted while the driver and six others died on the spot, eight other passengers sustained various degree of injuries

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Suspected herders kill two butchers, kidnap one in Ondo

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adewale Momoh, Akure Two butchers have found dead in Ala Forest Reserve in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State following their abduction by kidnappers suspected to be herders. The two deceased butchers were among the four butchers that were kidnapped by gunmen around 1:00pm on Monday at Ajadusi community within Ala town […]
Metro & Crime

Gridlock as trailer rams into billboard, car catches fire on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla Wednesday morning began on a sour note for motorists plying the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway as they spent several hours in gridlock as a truck, ladden with granite, rammed into a giant billboard at the Berger Bus Stop end of the expressway inwards Lagos, halting vehicular movement. As if that was not bad enough, […]
Metro & Crime

Phone dealer abducted by gunmen in Offa regains freedom

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

Lukman Ibrahim, who was abducted by gunmen in Offa, Kwara State, on Saturday night, has regained his freedom. Family sources, corroborated by the police, said that the phone dealer was released by his abductors on Tuesday evening at about 7.30 pm after the payment of ransom. The source said: “Lukman was picked up at about […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica