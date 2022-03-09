Niger road crash claims 7, 8 others injured

A lone accident has claimed seven lives at Farin-Doki village near Kwakuti town, along Minna – Suleja road in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State. The Toyota bus driven by one Ilyasu Bala involved in the crash with a Kano registration number KMC 297 ZU was conveying passengers from Katsina to Lagos.

It was reliably gathered that the injured victims were assisted by good Samaritans to the hospital at Gawu in Gurara Local Government and to IBB Specialist Hospital, Minna, Niger State.

According to an eye witnessed, the driver, four other men, one woman and a child were killed during the unfortunate accident that happened at about seven o’ clock in the evening on Monday. Confirming the accident, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun said, the lone accident occurred 7.10pm at Farin- Doki village.

He added that “the vehicle was coming from Katsina heading to Lagos. The driver lost control of the said vehicle at a point around Farin-Doki village due to a reported mechanical fault developed by the vehicle.

“Unfortunately, the bus summersaulted while the driver and six others died on the spot, eight other passengers sustained various degree of injuries

