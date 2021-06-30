News

Niger sacks doctor, 5 accountants, 748 workers

Niger State government yesterday said that it has sacked a medical doctor, five accountants and seven hundred and fortyeight civil servants, following fraudulent acts and violation of extant rules. This was as the government said a total of five thousand, two hundred and fifty-eight (5,258) civil servants had been retired in the past three years. Addressing journalists in Minna, Chairman of the Niger State Civil Service Commission, Alhaji Shehu Yusuf Galadima, said out of the figure, a medical doctor and five accountants were involved. According to him, “We discovered that 46 personnel violated the extant rules and after thorough investigations we dismissed them.

“Among them, a medical doctor, five accountants, thirty one (31) pension board staff, two health workers and four ICT personnel. “Also, three hundred and eighty civil servants were forcefully retired due to their involvement in fraudulent acts of alteration of date of birth or first appointment.” Galadima said further that; “On certificate racketeering, 328 personnel were dismissed from the service after the commission undertook a forensic examination of all certificates they pledged during interview and the institutions they purported to have attended declared their claims as forgeries.

“Since the year 2018, a total of 5,258 civil servants, who have completed the mandatory 35 years of service or have attained the age of 60, have retired voluntarily. While saying that the commission plans to undertake massive recruitment, Galadima said: “The commission will employ two thousand graduates and redeploy skilled workers who are in wrong ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to their respective fields of study.”

Our Reporters

