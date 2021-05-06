Metro & Crime

Niger: Sani Bello sacks commissioner

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Daniel Atori, Minna

The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani-Bello has dropped the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Alhaji Ibrahim Panti following a minor cabinet reshufflement.
The governor, who did not state reasons and, or what becomes of Panti in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel-Berje, directed the Commissioner for Planning, Alhaji Mamman Musa to take over with immediate effect as the new Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure.
The governor also disclosed that the Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Zakari Abubakar will oversee the Planning Commission, adding that Mamman Musa is to handover the Planning Commission to Zakari with immediate effect.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Pastor, SAN, others move to scuttle child defilement case

Posted on Author Juliana Francis and Ebube Eruchalu

A pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) were part of the shocking delegate which went to plead on behalf of a man who inserted a finger into his 11-year-old house maid’s private parts. It was learnt that the pastor, the SAN, another pastor and some […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS protests: Vandalization, looting not culture of Plateau, says Rev. Pam

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam had said the looting and destruction of properties by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protest was not the culture of the  people of Plateau State. Rev. Pam disclosed this at the Weekend when he visited the vandalised […]
Metro & Crime

Man remanded for defiling, impregnating 14-year-old girl

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State yesterday remanded a 31-year-old man, Taiwo Alimi, for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 14-year-old girl (name withheld).   The accused was arraigned on a one-count charge of having unlawful carnal knowledge of the victim, resulting in pregnancy.   The police prosecutor, Adekunle Opayemi, told the court that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica