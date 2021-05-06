Niger: Sani Bello sacks commissioner

Daniel Atori, Minna

The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani-Bello has dropped the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Alhaji Ibrahim Panti following a minor cabinet reshufflement.

The governor, who did not state reasons and, or what becomes of Panti in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel-Berje, directed the Commissioner for Planning, Alhaji Mamman Musa to take over with immediate effect as the new Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure.

The governor also disclosed that the Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Zakari Abubakar will oversee the Planning Commission, adding that Mamman Musa is to handover the Planning Commission to Zakari with immediate effect.

