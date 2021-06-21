Metro & Crime

Niger: Sani Bello unleashes 1,000 security operatives on bandits

…meets with parents of abducted Islamiyya students

 

Daniel Atori, Minna

 

The Niger State government on Monday unleashed over 1,000 personnel from combined security agencies to combat insecurity and ensure the release of the 136 abducted students of the Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School in Tegina, Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

While addressing the officers, comprising of the Military, Police, Civil Defence and Vigilante Corps, the Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello assured that government has resolved to take decisive measures in ensuring the safe return of the children.

Earlier, the governor, who met with the Headmaster and parents of the kidnapped students and other stakeholders at the palace of the Emir of Kagara, Alhaji Ahmed Garba Gunna, commiserated with them and urged them to exercise patience as government is exploring all avenues to see to their safe rescue.

According to the governor: “Even though we have ruled out payment of ransom, it is time for government to take decisive measures towards ending the bandits’ activities that is forcefully changing the lives of the people especially in the rural areas.

“We have to try our possible best not make them succeed in forcing us to change our normal lives. They started by displacing farmers from their farmlands, next, they moved to burning farms, then moved to kidnappings and forcing us to close our schools, now they have started attacking Islamic schools, only God knows what is next.

“The abductors are not honest, they are not honourable. After agreeing with parents they started shifting the goal post and now we are here to take action.”

The governor further disclosed that: “Most of these bandits are from outside the country, they are hired to cause problems for us. It is not the habit of the true Fulani to indulge in these kinds of acts. These bandits are well organised and coordinated. We cannot fold our arms anymore but to take decisive and necessary steps to apprehend those involved both the informants and the bandits.”

